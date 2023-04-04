52°F
Golden Knights

Knights preview: Team finishes final back-to-back in Nashville

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2023 - 12:18 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick reacts after the Calgary Flames scored during th ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick reacts after the Calgary Flames scored during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

The Golden Knights, after an intense 4-3 shootout win in Minnesota on Monday, don’t get a lot of time to catch their breath.

They return to the ice at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a meeting with the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. It’s the Knights’ third game in four nights in three cities, and concludes their sixth and final back-to-back of the season.

The team is 2-2-1 when playing on consecutive days so far. Nashville has a short turnaround as well after losing 5-1 in Dallas on Monday.

“I’d like to see us obviously play well,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday night. “Get the two points tomorrow, find a way. We have to look at our lineup. Do we put fresh legs in?”

The game is significant for both teams.

A win will keep the Knights at least three points ahead in the Pacific Division and Western Conference standings, regardless of how second-place Los Angeles’ 7:30 p.m. game against third-place Edmonton goes. That would be crucial with the Kings visiting T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

A loss would all but end Nashville’s hopes of even getting in the playoffs. The Predators are five points behind Winnipeg for the final spot in the West. Nashville has six games remaining, and the Jets have five. The margin for error is almost zero.

The Knights have the edge in the season series thus far. They defeated the Predators 5-4 in overtime Dec. 31 at home, and won 5-1 in Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 7.

Lineup information was not immediately available. Goaltender Jonathan Quick is expected to start after Laurent Brossoit played Monday in Minnesota.

Knights at Predators (5 p.m.)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -135, total 6

Knights record: 48-22-7

Predators record: 38-30-8

Head-to-head: Knights 2-0-0

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

