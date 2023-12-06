Knights preview: Team gets another chance at Binnington, Blues

The Golden Knights will get a quick chance at redemption when they complete a home-and-home against the Blues at 6 p.m. Wednesday in St. Louis.

St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

The Golden Knights return to the ice Wednesday against the same team they played last time out.

They’ll complete a home-and-home with the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center at 6 p.m. The Knights lost the first matchup 2-1 in overtime Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Defenseman Nic Hague said there is something specific his team hopes to change in the second meeting.

“Win, to put it very simply,” Hague said.

The Knights (16-5-5) weren’t too disappointed in their effort Monday. They fired 33 shots on goal. Goaltender Jordan Binnington just allowed only one to get past him.

“I think we did a lot of things well,” Hague said. “We defended well for the most part and we definitely created a lot of looks. I think if we bear down on some of those chances, it’s a completely different game. I know it’s easier said than done, but we have to really make sure we take advantage of those opportunities.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy agreed. He believed the Knights weren’t far off from taking a second point against the Blues.

“Score,” he said of where the Knights must improve. “I think we had the better opportunities, especially early on. I think if we finish a few more plays we’ll be in good shape because the rest of our game was in good order.”

Binnington’s heroics stole the win for St. Louis (13-10-1), but the Knights won’t have to wait long for revenge. The 30-year-old is expected to start in net again for the Blues on Wednesday.

“We have to get down to business and get two points from these guys,” defenseman Ben Hutton said. “I thought we had our chances, especially early, to bury a few. If we get those looks again, we’re going to put them in the back of the net and it’s going to be a different outcome tonight.”

