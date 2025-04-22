Knights preview: Team looking to take commanding 2-0 lead over Wild

The Golden Knights will look to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) slides into Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) chasing a puck during the second period of game one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series advance 86.3 percent of the time.

That’s the advantage the Golden Knights will look to secure when they face the Minnesota Wild for Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup at 8 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. But they’re not looking too far ahead.

The Knights took a 2-0 lead in the first round last year against the Dallas Stars but were eliminated in Game 7.

“You’ve got to get better as the series goes on,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Just get better in every area.”

The Knights will look to build off their 4-2 win in Game 1 on Sunday, which featured a buzzer-beating empty-net goal by left wing Brett Howden. They managed the puck well and created dangerous chances in transition against Minnesota.

“They play good defensively. We know what they’re going to bring,” center Nicolas Roy said. “A little bit of the same mentality. The first 20 minutes are going to be important.”

Another Knights win would put plenty of doubt in the Wild’s heads. Minnesota has not won a playoff series since 2015. A 2-0 hole would be a daunting deficit.

The Knights aren’t making any lineup changes before Game 2. Goaltender Adin Hill will make his second consecutive start after making 18 saves in Game 1.

Projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Up next

Who: Wild vs. Golden Knights (Knights lead 1-0)

What: Game 2, first round

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -250; total 5 1/2

Series schedule

All games on KMCC-34 and KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

■ Game 1: Knights 4, Wild 2

■ Game 2: 8 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena

■ Game 3: 6 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center

■ Game 4: 1 p.m. Saturday at Xcel Energy Center

■ *Game 5: TBD April 29 at T-Mobile Arena

■ *Game 6: TBD May 1 at Xcel Energy Center

■ *Game 7: TBD May 3 at T-Mobile Arena

* if necessary