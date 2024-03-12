Knights preview: Team looks to build cushion against division foe

The Golden Knights’ next opponent is the Seattle Kraken, one of four teams trying to chase them down in the Western Conference wild-card chase.

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) takes the puck up the ice ahead of Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights cleared some important hurdles Saturday. They got to their game, sustained it for almost 60 minutes and found a way to win.

The next challenge is bottling that momentum for their final 18 games. That starts Tuesday with the Knights beginning a two-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Saturday’s 5-3 home win against the Detroit Red Wings was the first time in almost two weeks the Knights played their closest version to a strong game from start to finish.

They jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to a combination of timely saves and aggressive forechecking. Goaltender Adin Hill’s save on right wing Patrick Kane at 3:56 of the opening frame was the needed wake-up call.

The Knights had 15 of the game’s next 16 shots after that. The stretch including goals from left wing Pavel Dorofeyev and the first of three from right wing Jonathan Marchessault.

“I think just the energy we played with was huge,” said defenseman Noah Hanifin, who had his first two assists with the Knights in the win. “We came out and we were really physical. I thought everybody contributed.”

The Knights needed the win.

They’re 3-8-1 their past 12 games and hold the second wild card in the Western Conference. The Kraken are one of four teams attempting to chase the Knights down for a playoff spot. Seattle is eight points back with a game in hand.

The Kraken have won four of their last six games. They lost 3-0 to the Winnipeg Jets their last game Friday.

“We’ve been very uneven to this point, so this is hopefully an opportunity for us to get to our game for longer periods of time,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Cassidy hopes his team starts to get going with the NHL’s trade deadline over.

Tuesday will be Hanifin and forward Anthony Mantha’s third game with the Knights since being acquired by the team.

The club is also getting healthier. Left wing Brett Howden is expected back Tuesday after missing the past eight games with an upper-body injury. Left wing William Carrier is close to returning after missing two months with an upper-body injury that required surgery.

Cassidy said the Knights are targeting Thursday’s game against Calgary for Carrier’s return.

One thing the team found in the Red Wings win was its urgency level. The Knights responded after Detroit tied the game 3-3 late in the third period. Marchessault scored twice to complete his hat trick.

That’s something the Knights want to carry over Tuesday in Seattle.

“There’s a lot of energy when the guys are clicking. I thought we dominated,” Hanifin said. “If we bring that energy on the road, we’re going to have some success.”

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Anthony Mantha

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

