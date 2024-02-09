Knights preview: Team looks to fix power-play woes in Arizona

The Golden Knights have converted just one of their last 13 opportunities on the power play, something they’ll look to fix Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) controls the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)

The Golden Knights are on the road for a quick one-game trip Thursday to play the Arizona Coyotes at 6 p.m. at Mullett Arena.

The team is hoping to erase a troubling trend.

The Knights (30-15-6) have scored one power-play goal their last six games. They’re 1-for-13 over that span. It’s something they’d like to clean up as soon as possible.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said breaking that slump will require far better focus on the details, from zone entries to shot selection.

“You have to be able to move the puck to the appropriate places with a certain amount of accuracy and pace to it,” Cassidy said. “The finishing part, if you’re generating and not finishing that happens, but we’re not there. I’d say more urgency in every area, starting with entries.”

The Knights will look to correct the issue in the NHL’s smallest venue. The Coyotes are in their second season at their temporary 5,000-seat home on the Arizona State campus.

“I would think guys would like it,” Cassidy said. “They wouldn’t like it every night, but why not every once in a while? It probably takes you back to some level, whether you were a college player or a junior player, some more friendly confines. I think every once in a while the guys should enjoy it.”

Right wing Keegan Kolesar said it will be fun to play in Mullett Arena, but it will be a different experience for the Knights. They’re coming off a tremendous game Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena when they snapped the Edmonton Oilers’ 16-game winning streak in front of an announced crowd of 18,433.

“The intensity, the pace of play, the emotion, it was as close to a playoff game as you will find in the regular season,” Kolesar said. “It’s hard to emulate that night in and night out. But gearing up for what we want to be a long playoff run, we have to be comfortable in those situations.”

Arizona (23-22-3) is on a three-game losing streak.

