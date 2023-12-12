Knights preview: Team looks to stay hot against Flames

The Golden Knights will put their eight-game point streak on the line when they play the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb skates for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

There isn’t a secret formula for the best version of Golden Knights hockey.

Right wing Michael Amadio believes it’s quite simple.

“Just keep playing the same way we’re playing,” Amadio said. “When we do all the little things right and our details are good and we’re in the right spots, that’s when we’re successful.”

That’s been the case of late for the Knights (19-5-5). They’ve won three straight and have an eight-game point streak. They’ll look to add to that when they host the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Goaltender Logan Thompson, a Calgary, Alberta native, will start in net for the Knights. He’ll take over for Jiri Patera, who got the start in Sunday’s 5-4 shootout victory against the San Jose Sharks. Patera will serve as Thompson’s backup because goaltender Adin Hill is still not available as he recovers from a lower-body injury.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said defensemen Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore also remain out while dealing with injuries of their own. Martinez hasn’t played since Nov. 19 because of a lower-body injury. Theodore last appeared Nov. 22 because of an upper-body injury that required surgery.

The Knights are dealing with another blue-line absence as well. Defenseman Kaedan Korczak was injured Sunday and will not play Tuesday against the Flames.

Defenseman Brayden Pachal will take Korczak’s spot in the lineup. Pachal has made 13 appearances for the Knights but last played Nov. 25. Cassidy said Korczak was still being evaluated. Cassidy wasn’t sure if Korczak’s injury would be a long-term concern.

The Knights will face a Flames team that likely is feeling fatigued heading into Tuesday’s matchup.

The game will be Calgary’s third in four days. The Flames are coming off a heartbreaking 6-5 loss in Colorado on Monday when they allowed three goals in the final 8:40.

Calgary (11-14-3) has lost four of its five games this month. The Flames did beat the Knights 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 27.

