Knights preview: Team loose, confident entering Game 7 at Dallas

The Golden Knights are relying on the experience of knowing what it takes to win a pressure-packed game when they meet the Dallas Stars in Game 7 on Sunday.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) fights with Dallas Stars defenseman Chris Tanev (3) as teammates join in during the first period of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

DALLAS — The Golden Knights weren’t tested in a Game 7 on their way to the Stanley Cup last season.

As the road team and defending champions, you would think there would be pressure heading into the final game of this closely contested first-round series against the Dallas Stars.

But the Knights are relying on the experience of knowing what it takes to win a pressure-packed game. They have the chance to knock out the top-seeded Stars in the first round with a win Sunday.

“I don’t think we’re going to have any pressure,” left wing Ivan Barbashev said. “We have a group of guys in here that are built for those games.”

The Knights forced their fourth Game 7 in franchise history with a 2-0 win in Game 6 Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Goaltender Adin Hill, who will get the start for the third consecutive game, is coming off a 23-save shutout. It was the third postseason shutout of his career. All of them have come against Dallas.

Sunday’s morning skate seemed like any other game day for the Knights. Players chirped one another after every drill. Jonathan Marchessault cheered euphorically each time a shot beat Hill.

It’s a relaxed environment with no sense of nerves.

“The more normal you can make it on a game day, the easier it is,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Once the game comes, you usually see players are pretty dialed in. That’s what I expect from both teams tonight.”

The Knights are going with the same lineup from Game 6, meaning Barbashev will play on the second line with center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mark Stone.

Left wing Tomas Hertl will stay on the top line with center Jack Eichel and Marchessault.

Faksa in for Dallas

Dallas center Radek Faksa will return to the Stars’ lineup after missing the past four games with an undisclosed injury.

Faksa will draw in for 23-year-old Ty Dellandrea on Dallas’ fourth line. While Dellandrea provides a scoring threat and ability to get to the net, Faksa’s 200-foot game has been missed on Dallas’ bottom six.

Left wing Mason Marchment, who also suffered an injury in Game 2, remains out.

Knights projected lineup

Tomas Hertl — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Ivan Barbashev — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanfiin — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Stars, Game 7

When: 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: KMCC-34, TBS, truTV

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Line: Stars -150; total 5½

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.