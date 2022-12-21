59°F
Golden Knights

Knights preview: Team set to trot out new-look top line

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2022 - 1:47 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner ( ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Michael Amadio (22) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights’ top line will get a new look for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Left wing Michael Amadio is expected to move up to play with center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mark Stone. Amadio joined the trio in the second period of Monday’s 3-2 loss to Buffalo after left wing Phil Kessel turned a puck over that led to the Sabres’ second goal.

Amadio is the third player the Knights have used there with center Jack Eichel out with a lower-body injury. Rookie left wing Paul Cotter played there before suffering an upper-body injury. Kessel got a chance. Now it’s Amadio’s turn.

He got a primary assist on Stephenson’s third-period goal Monday after moving up.

“They’re two really good players, so they make the game a lot easier,” Amadio said. “It was nice to get some offense going for us there.”

The Knights have to hope their new-look top line can produce after losing six of their previous seven home games. Offense has been the main culprit during the slide.

The Knights haven’t scored more than two goals in their last seven appearances at T-Mobile Arena. Their 2.35 goals per home game ranks last in the NHL.

Arizona, which has the third-fewest points in the league, should give the Knights an opportunity to get back on track. They previously defeated the Coyotes 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 17. The Knights are 10-3 at home against Arizona.

Starting goaltender information was not immedately available.

Knights vs. Coyotes (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -300, total 6

Knights record: 22-11-1

Coyotes record: 10-15-5

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Michael Amadio — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

Jonas Rondbjerg — Jake Leschyshyn — Phil Kessel

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Daniil Miromanov

Ben Hutton — Nic Hague

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

