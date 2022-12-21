Knights preview: Team set to trot out new-look top line
Michael Amadio will get an opportunity to play with center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mark Stone before Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.
The Golden Knights’ top line will get a new look for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game against the Arizona Coyotes.
Left wing Michael Amadio is expected to move up to play with center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mark Stone. Amadio joined the trio in the second period of Monday’s 3-2 loss to Buffalo after left wing Phil Kessel turned a puck over that led to the Sabres’ second goal.
Amadio is the third player the Knights have used there with center Jack Eichel out with a lower-body injury. Rookie left wing Paul Cotter played there before suffering an upper-body injury. Kessel got a chance. Now it’s Amadio’s turn.
He got a primary assist on Stephenson’s third-period goal Monday after moving up.
“They’re two really good players, so they make the game a lot easier,” Amadio said. “It was nice to get some offense going for us there.”
The Knights have to hope their new-look top line can produce after losing six of their previous seven home games. Offense has been the main culprit during the slide.
The Knights haven’t scored more than two goals in their last seven appearances at T-Mobile Arena. Their 2.35 goals per home game ranks last in the NHL.
Arizona, which has the third-fewest points in the league, should give the Knights an opportunity to get back on track. They previously defeated the Coyotes 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 17. The Knights are 10-3 at home against Arizona.
Starting goaltender information was not immedately available.
Knights vs. Coyotes (7 p.m.)
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -300, total 6
Knights record: 22-11-1
Coyotes record: 10-15-5
Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0
Knights’ projected lineup:
Michael Amadio — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault
Jonas Rondbjerg — Jake Leschyshyn — Phil Kessel
William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Daniil Miromanov
Ben Hutton — Nic Hague
