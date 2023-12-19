Knights preview: Team starts trip with positive news in net

Logan Thompson will start for the Golden Knights in net Tuesday as they begin a three-game road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) watches action from across the ice during a game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights are breathing easier about their goaltending situation before they play the Carolina Hurricanes at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C.

Logan Thompson will start despite appearing to play much of the third period of Sunday’s 6-3 win over Ottawa in pain.

The Knights’ concerns with Thompson’s health were exacerbated by the fact goaltender Adin Hill aggravated a lower-body injury earlier in the night. Thompson was only in the game because Hill, making his first start since Nov. 30, lasted less than seven minutes.

The Knights (21-6-5) called up Jiri Patera from Henderson for their three-game road trip to serve as Thompson’s backup.

“Hill, the best I can give him is day-to-day,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He was getting re-evaluated when we left (Monday). I have not heard any news. I don’t anticipate he’ll join us on this road trip, but if he did, that would be great because that would mean he’s close to playing. But that’s where we’re at right now.”

Hill’s injury will once again mean a lot of work for Thompson. The two split time in the beginning of the season, but Thompson started seven out of eight games when Hill was hurt the first time.

“(Thompson) knows the situation that Adin’s not here and he’s going to get the majority of the starts,” Cassidy said. “So just up to him to go in there and basically give us a chance to win. He’s done that very well this year.”

The Knights, in addition to leaving Hill behind, traveled without right wing Keegan Kolesar. He’s out for undisclosed reasons.

Right wing Jonas Rondbjerg was called up from Henderson to give the team depth on the road trip.

Tuesday marks the start of a three-game swing for the Knights before the NHL’s holiday break. They’ll play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday and the Florida Panthers on Saturday to finish the trip.

Cassidy said the key Tuesday will be staying home on rebounds on defense because the Hurricanes (16-12-3) tend to throw a lot of pucks on net. Carolina’s man-to-man defense will pressure the Knights’ puckhandlers, but it could also open up opportunities if players can beat their defender one-on-one.

“Then in the neutral zone, you have to play direct,” Cassidy said. “I don’t think you can be slow in that area because they press all over the ice and they’ll counter on you quickly. So in those instances, you want to play behind them and win some races. You’re not going to win them all because they’re a very fast team, but if you can win a few that will create some offense for you.”

