Knights preview: Team stays loose before Game 3

SUNRISE, Fla. — The chirps could be heard from the standings during the Golden Knights’ morning skate Thursday at FLA Live Arena.

Center William Karlsson, who was under the weather Wednesday but said he feels good, heckled defenseman Alec Martinez after scoring a goal. Right wing Jonathan Marchessault razzed defenseman Brayden McNabb during a power-play drill. It was a group that was keeping things light despite the stakes at hand.

It’s a formula that’s worked for the Knights all season. They have fun with each other when they can, then buckle down for business when necessary. They only need to repeat it two more times to become Stanley Cup champions.

The Knights have a 2-0 lead against the Florida Panthers heading into Thursday’s Game 3 at 5 p.m. PT at FLA Live Arena. Teams that go up 3-0 have an overall series record of 202-4 in the playoffs and 27-1 in the final.

“We have such good team chemistry that we have a lot of fun,” right wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “There’s no dull moments with this group of guys. I honestly enjoy every second of it. We’re in this together. So we’re concentrating and there’s no distractions. It’s great.”

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud said the Knights’ plan in Game 3 is “keep everything the same way as what we’ve been doing.”

What they’ve done so far has allowed them to outscore the Panthers 12-4 in this series. There’s no need to change things up.

That includes maintaining the team’s incredible road form. The Knights are 6-2 away from home in the playoffs, the second-best record in the NHL. They were also tied for the second-most road points in the regular season.

Their depth has given them an edge in just about every building they’ve played in this season. They’re not expecting much to change the next two games.

“I think a lot of guys are dads now, so we get on the road and we get the extra sleep,” left wing William Carrier said. “We fill up the energy to 110. I think a lot of guys like to be on the road. You get to sleep a lot more and you’re around the boys and the energy’s high. We did that all year. We’ll keep it going.”

The Panthers, on the other hand, want to give their rat-tossing fans something to cheer about after struggling the first two games of this series.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky entered the final with an 11-2 record and .935 save percentage this postseason. He’s 0-2 with an .826 save percentage against the Knights and was pulled in the second period of Game 2. Florida coach Paul Maurice said Bobrovsky will start Thursday. Defenseman Radko Gudas is also expected to play after sitting out most of Game 2 after absorbing a hard hit from left wing Ivan Barbashev.

The Panthers still aren’t ready to panic. They were down 3-1 their first-round series against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins and found a way to come back.

“We had three really tough series and Boston is a good example,” Florida captain Aleksander Barkov said. “We were down. We found a way. We started playing a little better and we found a way to come back and get out of there. So, same thing here. We’ve just got to work a little harder. We’ve got to work a little smarter.”

The Knights don’t want to let their opponent off the mat.

They’ve been dominant in all phases so far. Their offense is rolling, their special teams have been solid and goaltender Adin Hill has been impressive in net. The Knights also know they can’t let up for a second if they want to walk away with the Stanley Cup.

“The experience in here shows,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “A lot of guys that have been there and have won and a lot of guys that have come close. Our attitude is just work on the next game. Game 3’s very important. We’re expecting a huge push. We know it’s going to be a tough test. It’s not going to be easy, but I think if we play the way that we want to, it’ll be worth it.”

Knights at Panthers, Game 3 (5 p.m.)

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Panthers -120, total 5½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Nicolas Roy

Michael Amadio — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

William Carrier — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Panthers’ projected lineup:

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Anthony Duclair

Nick Cousins — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Colin White — Eric Staal — Zac Dalpe

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Radko Gudas

Sergei Bobrovsky

