Knights preview: Team suffers another injury before Rangers game

The Golden Knights will be without yet another forward when they take the ice at 7 p.m. Thursday against the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Another day, another injury for the Golden Knights.

Right wing Michael Amadio has an upper-body injury and will not play against the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Amadio has six goals and 17 points in 42 games this season. He joins a growing list of unavailable forwards for the Knights that also includes left wing William Carrier and centers Jack Eichel and William Karlsson.

“(Amadio) practiced the other day and didn’t feel 100 percent so he’s out tonight,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

The Knights (25-14-5) called up forward Sheldon Rempal, who had four goals in Henderson’s 6-4 victory at Coachella Valley on Wednesday, to take Amadio’s place in the lineup.

Rempal will be counted on to help the team offensively. The Knights have also made a concerted effort to play sound defense with so many contributors sidelined.

“We have a lot of guys out of the lineup, so it’s going to be a challenge,” center Nicolas Roy said. “But everyone that has come in from Henderson has stepped in and done great so first things first, we have to be good defensively, be disciplined and good on the (penalty kill). We’re not going to score as many goals, so we have to be dialed in for sure.”

The Knights’ challenge Thursday looks difficult on paper. The Rangers (28-13-2) lead the Metropolitan Division and have won two straight.

New York’s strength is its special teams. The Rangers have the NHL’s second-best power play and ninth-best penalty kill.

They also have Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin between the pipes.

“They have good goaltending and their special teams have been excellent,” Cassidy said. “Five-on-five is where we want to keep it. I think they’ve been average there. If we can do that, I think it improves our chances. So that’s our focus.”

Goaltender Logan Thompson will start for the Knights. Goaltender Adin Hill was on the ice Thursday morning as he works his way back from a lower-body injury, but he isn’t expected to dress against the Rangers.

Goaltender Isaiah Saville will serve as Thompson’s backup.

“I don’t know when (Hill will dress),” Cassidy said. “We’ll see tomorrow how the recovery part goes 24 hours later. That was a bit of an issue in the past. We want to make sure we get through those steps as well, but good to have him back.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.