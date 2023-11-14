Knights preview: Team transitions from White House to work

The Golden Knights will hit the ice one day after being honored at the White House to play the Washington Capitals at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Capital One Arena.

The Golden Knights celebrate center William Karlsson’s goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

WASHINGTON — The Golden Knights will have to transition from White House to work Tuesday.

The Knights will take on the Washington Capitals at 4 p.m. at Capital One Arena one day after being honored for their Stanley Cup championship by President Joe Biden. The matchup kicks off a five-game road trip for the team, tied for its longest of the season.

The Knights will need to flip the switch fast against a Capitals team with obvious star power that has found its groove lately. Washington is 6-1-1 in its past eight games and has a four-game point streak.

“I trust those guys, that they’ll be ready to go,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Now it’s time to get the focus on, get the work boots back on. I think our guys will be fine in that regard. Just getting your legs under you when you go cross country will be the biggest challenge.”

The Knights should have plenty of energy given they last played Friday against the San Jose Sharks. They were off the ice Saturday and Sunday before returning to practice Monday after their White House visit.

The Knights also held a full morning skate Tuesday to get ready for the Capitals. That should have the team prepared to build off its stellar 4-1 road record.

“I think it was good for us just to have a team outing, you could call it,” left wing Paul Cotter said. “Normally after the boys get to do something together, it brings the team together. I don’t know if our team can get really too much closer, but I think it was good to have a couple days of rest. We should be pretty fueled up tonight.”

The Knights aren’t expected to make any lineup changes with their skaters. Goaltender Logan Thompson, who played for the Capitals’ ECHL affiliate in 2019-20, will get the start in net.

Washington will be an interesting test given the up-and-down nature of its season. The Capitals started 1-3-1 under first-year coach Spencer Carbery before turning things around.

They’ve been a strong defensive team but, for a club with the NHL’s second all-time leading goal scorer in Alex Ovechkin, have been surprisingly inept on offense. Washington ranks 31st in the league in goals per game (2.31) and is 30th on the power play (7.9 percent).

The Capitals still have enough firepower to give the Knights pause.

Ovechkin has five goals in nine meetings between the teams. Center Evgeny Kuznetsov has 11 points in that same span. Washington might not be filling the net like it used to, but it still has players who can take over a game.

“Obviously, you know they’ve got some star power there that can score,” defenseman Ben Hutton said. “You don’t want to give them any good looks and Grade-As. So take away their time and space and get the pucks in the forwards’ hands from there.”

Knights at Capitals (4 p.m.)

TV: KMCC-34, KnightTime+

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -162; total 6½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

William Carrier — Michael Amadio — Mark Stone

Paul Cotter — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Jonas Rondbjerg — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.