Knights preview: Thompson, defense look to keep rolling vs. Penguins

The Golden Knights, who have allowed just six goals in the last four games, take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) sprays his face with water before the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Rangers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will look to win their third straight game when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Their recent run of success is a result of some grit and solid defensive structure for a team with several of its key offensive pieces out of the lineup with injuries.

Logan Thompson, who has allowed just eight goals over his last five starts, will once again get the start in net for the Knights (26-14-5).

“We’ve gotten really good goaltending lately, and that’s always the first reason your goals-against numbers are down,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday morning. “But if you look beyond Logan’s really, really solid play, you see our defense corps is not giving up as many odd-man rushes and we’re making better decisions with the rush.”

Cassidy believes that is a direct result of conversations among the team leaders about what it’s going to take to win games with stars Jack Eichel, William Karlsson and Shea Theodore watching games from the press box.

The coach pointed directly to veteran defensemen Alec Martinez and Alex Pietrangelo for spearheading that effort.

“We need those guys to lead the way in how we want to play and get back to our identity,” Cassidy said. “They’ve been the leaders in that area.”

He said the result is a tighter game with more cautious puck management and a more conservative approach about when to get up the ice and join the rush.

That will be important against the offensively gifted Penguins (21-15-6), a -130 favorite in the game.

“To me, they’ll always be dangerous with the guys they have,” Cassidy said. “They’ve been scuffling much of the year and their power-play numbers aren’t where they’ve wanted, but they’ve generated and just haven’t finished.

“It seems like they’ve outplayed what their record is, but you need some puck luck at the end of the day.”

The Knights want to make sure that doesn’t happen against them.

“They really converge to the net,” Cassidy said. “Our defense has to be ready to box out, get under sticks and clear it out. Get the save and get it out of there.”

One of those defenders is Kaedan Korczak, who has been back in the lineup for four games after missing a month.

He said he is starting to get settled back into his game.

“I’m trying to create more, be hard to play against, get more trust from the coaches and play more minutes,” said Korczak, who is paired with Brayden McNabb. “I think that just comes with confidence, so I think that will come.”

The Knights will get Jonas Rondbjerg back in the lineup tonight after he missed Thursday’s game. He will replace Sheldon Rempal and skate on the fourth line with Byron Froese and Keegan Kolesar.

