Knights preview: Top defenseman out as Lightning come to town

The Golden Knights will be without their No. 1 defenseman when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) looks to the puck in traffic while facing Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (3) during the third period of their NHL game on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights will be down their top defenseman against one of the NHL’s best offensive teams.

Alex Pietrangelo is day to day with an illness and will be out when the Knights host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Pietrangelo leads the team by averaging 23:38 of ice time per game this season. He is also tied for first among Knights defensemen with 32 points.

“I don’t think it’ll be anything long term, but that’s where we’re at right now,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Defenseman Nic Hague will take Pietrangelo’s spot on the top pair with Noah Hanifin. Hague was a healthy scratch in the Knights’ 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Left wing Paul Cotter will also draw back in after being benched the last two games. Cotter will skate on the third line with center William Karlsson and right wing Michael Amadio. Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev will come out of the lineup while dealing with a minor injury. Dorofeyev still participated in the Knights’ morning skate Tuesday.

“Those guys want to play every other day, so they’re going to be upset to a degree,” Cassidy said. “Today’s a new day, you’re back in the lineup, so just go play your game.”

Cassidy has asked for more consistency from Hague and defenseman Zach Whitecloud, who was also benched Sunday. Veterans Ben Hutton and Alec Martinez replaced Hague and Whitecloud in the lineup. Hutton and Martinez will be the Knights’ third pair again against the Lightning.

Hague has 12 points in 58 games this season but his minus-7 rating is the worst among the team’s defensemen. Whitecloud’s minus-6 rating is the second-worst.

“We have a lot of good hockey players, so we want to push everyone to be better,” Hague said. “It’s a little bit of what we’re going through right now. We’ve been struggling for a while, right? As a team, as individuals.”

Hague said nothing changes in his approach because the Knights know what it takes to play at their best. They’re 5-9-1 in their past 15 games and have a four-point lead over the St. Louis Blues for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Knights hope they’ve started to turn things around with three wins their past four games.

“We know what a good game looks like,” Hague said. “That’s what we’re striving for. We can talk about the different areas of the game, whatever that may be. We’ve got to find that consistency in our game.”

Those details will be important against a Tampa Bay team that’s also finding its stride.

The Lightning, holding on to the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, are on a three-game winning streak. Those wins have all come against teams in the playoff picture in the Philadelphia Flyers, the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers.

Tampa Bay boasts the sixth-best scoring offense in the NHL with 3.46 goals per game. The Lightning are led by 2019 Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov, who is second in the league in scoring with 114 points.

Kucherov has 15 points in nine career games against the Knights. He had three assists in the two teams’ first meeting this season, a 5-4 home win for Tampa Bay on Dec. 21.

“It’s hard to deny (Kucherov) the puck. He’s very good at working his way around the ice and finding ways to get it,” Cassidy said. “If you can bump him and make him earn his ice time like a lot of skill guys, that’s how you get them off their game.”

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson — Nicolas Roy — Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Alec Martinez

Adin Hill

