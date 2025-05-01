Knights preview: Top goal scorer out for possible series-deciding Game 6

The Golden Knights will be down their leading goal scorer when they try to finish off their first-round series with the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) chases the puck as Minnesota Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) moves in during the second period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev is out for Game 6 of his team’s first-round series against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday due to an undisclosed ailment.

Dorofeyev, who led the Knights with 35 goals in the regular season, is considered day to day. The team can advance to the second round for the fifth time in eight seasons with a win against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

“Hopefully he recovers quick,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Dorofeyev, 24, will miss his first game of the season. He did not play the final four minutes of regulation and all of overtime in the Knights’ 3-2 win in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Captain Mark Stone will take Dorofeyev’s place on the top line next to center Jack Eichel and left wing William Karlsson. Right wing Victor Olofsson will draw in on the second line with center Tomas Hertl and left wing Brandon Saad after being a healthy scratch for two games.

Left wing Tanner Pearson replaced Olofsson in the lineup and picked up the primary assist on center Brett Howden’s overtime goal in Game 5.

“I had no problem with (Olofsson’s) game,” Cassidy said. “I just decided to make a switch for a different type of player.”

Olofsson will also take Dorofeyev’s spot on the top power-play unit. Olofsson scored six power-play goals during the regular season, third on the team behind Hertl (14) and Dorofeyev (13).

“Definitely excited being back in,” Olofsson said. “It’s always tough watching the game from the sidelines, but I’m ready, I feel great and I’m excited to play.”

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson is expected to start for the Wild after missing the third period and overtime of Game 5 with an illness. Former Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made six saves in relief of Gustavsson before giving up Howden’s winner.

Goaltender Adin Hill will start in the other net.

Projected lineup

William Karlsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Victor Olofsson

Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Nic Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Adin Hill

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Wild

What: Game 6, first round (Golden Knights lead 3-2)

When: 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -165; total 5 1/2

SERIES SCHEDULE

(Golden Knights lead 3-2)

All games on KMCC-34 and KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT)

Game 6: 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center

*Game 7: TBD Saturday at T-Mobile Arena

*if necessary