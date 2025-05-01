Knights preview: Top goal scorer out for possible series-deciding Game 6
The Golden Knights will be down their leading goal scorer when they try to finish off their first-round series with the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev is out for Game 6 of his team’s first-round series against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday due to an undisclosed ailment.
Dorofeyev, who led the Knights with 35 goals in the regular season, is considered day to day. The team can advance to the second round for the fifth time in eight seasons with a win against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.
“Hopefully he recovers quick,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.
Dorofeyev, 24, will miss his first game of the season. He did not play the final four minutes of regulation and all of overtime in the Knights’ 3-2 win in Game 5 on Tuesday.
Captain Mark Stone will take Dorofeyev’s place on the top line next to center Jack Eichel and left wing William Karlsson. Right wing Victor Olofsson will draw in on the second line with center Tomas Hertl and left wing Brandon Saad after being a healthy scratch for two games.
Left wing Tanner Pearson replaced Olofsson in the lineup and picked up the primary assist on center Brett Howden’s overtime goal in Game 5.
“I had no problem with (Olofsson’s) game,” Cassidy said. “I just decided to make a switch for a different type of player.”
Olofsson will also take Dorofeyev’s spot on the top power-play unit. Olofsson scored six power-play goals during the regular season, third on the team behind Hertl (14) and Dorofeyev (13).
“Definitely excited being back in,” Olofsson said. “It’s always tough watching the game from the sidelines, but I’m ready, I feel great and I’m excited to play.”
Goaltender Filip Gustavsson is expected to start for the Wild after missing the third period and overtime of Game 5 with an illness. Former Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made six saves in relief of Gustavsson before giving up Howden’s winner.
Goaltender Adin Hill will start in the other net.
Projected lineup
William Karlsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Victor Olofsson
Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy — Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Nic Hague — Alex Pietrangelo
Adin Hill
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Up next
Who: Golden Knights at Wild
What: Game 6, first round (Golden Knights lead 3-2)
When: 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
TV: KMCC-34
Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)
Line: Knights -165; total 5 1/2
SERIES SCHEDULE
(Golden Knights lead 3-2)
All games on KMCC-34 and KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2
Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2
Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2
Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT)
Game 5: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT)
Game 6: 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center
*Game 7: TBD Saturday at T-Mobile Arena
*if necessary