Knights preview: Trying to head into All-Star break on high note

The Golden Knights will have more than a week off after concluding a four-game road trip with a 5 p.m. Saturday game against the Red Wings in Detroit.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Golden Knights have already had a successful road trip, taking five of the available six points from the three games in the New York area this week.

They can make it a tremendous trip by ending it on a high note with another win when they play the Red Wings at 5 p.m. Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Knights will be off until Feb. 6 after this game.

The Red Wings (25-18-5) are a -135 favorite in a game that had originally been listed with a 4 p.m. start time, but was moved back an hour.

Logan Thompson is likely to get the start in net after Adin Hill played Friday in an impressive 5-2 win over the Rangers.

He would appreciate the same kind of offensive output Hill was the beneficiary of Friday.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said the offense has been clicking despite a rash of injuries to key scorers, largely as a result of getting bodies to the net.

It’s not by accident.

“We’ve tried to build more of that into our game,” he said. “We did a deep dive on the analytics, and we’re getting outscored in the slot battle. It’s an area we’ve taken a lot of pride in, and I don’t believe it happened as much last year. So we’re focused on it, and good for the guys for getting there.”

The Knights (29-14-6) are also getting a ton of production from the line of Nic Roy, Jonathan Marchessault and Ivan Barbashev, which was constructed in the aftermath of the injury to Jack Eichel.

Roy has 10 points in the last six games, including multiple points in the last three. Barbashev also has 10 points in that span, while Marchessault’s hat trick Friday gave him eight goals in the last six games.

Cassidy joked that he got Marchessault going by putting him on the ice to score an empty-net goal against the Predators last week, which jump-started the hot streak.

“He hadn’t scored in a while before that,” Cassidy laughed. “It’s the old, ‘Coach got him a freebie and got him going.’ That’s (Marchessault), though. Sometimes he gets streaky.”

The Knights could be without forward Pavel Dorofeyev, who took an elbow to the head in the second period Friday night and did not return. New York’s Jacob Trouba was suspended two games for the incident.

While Dorofeyev may be out, forward Michael Amadio has been cleared to return from injury and may be in the lineup against the Red Wings.

