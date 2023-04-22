Knights’ preview: ‘Whiteout’ coming for Game 3 in Winnipeg

The Golden Knights will head on the road for the first time this postseason to take on the Winnipeg Jets at 1 p.m. Saturday at Canada Life Centre.

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22), right wing Mark Stone (61) and center Ivan Barbashev (49) hold their sticks up after winning Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) hugs teammates Brayden McNabb (3), Colin Miller (6) and Luca Sbisa (47) after beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud had a word for what it would be like to return to his home province of Manitoba for Game 3 of the Golden Knights’ first-round playoff series with the Winnipeg Jets.

“Cold.”

Saturday’s high is expected to be 40 degrees in Winnipeg, a slight change from what the teams experienced while splitting the first two games in Las Vegas. But that should do little to dampen the enthusiasm of the locals before the puck drops at 1 p.m. at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets’ home crowds are renowned for the atmosphere they create while wearing all white to home playoff games. The “whiteout” should be a fun test for the Knights as they try to take their first lead of the series. Teams that win Game 3 after entering 1-1 advance 66.8 percent of the time.

“Obviously, we saw our fan base at home, how big of an advantage that is,” Whitecloud said. “They’re going to be expecting the same thing up there. They’ve got a pretty loud building. The fans there, they’re very loyal and come out to support.”

The Knights won’t head into Game 3 intimidated.

They were 26-7-8 away from home this season, tied for the NHL’s second-best road record. They scored the ninth-most road goals in the NHL and gave up the fifth-fewest.

Center Jack Eichel and coach Bruce Cassidy both pointed to the Knights’ depth as the reason for that success. They’re confident in all four lines and all three defense pairs, so they don’t fret over matchups when their opponents have last change.

“We’re not closing our eyes if our third pair’s out there against their top line,” Cassidy said. “That’s never happened all year.”

The Knights have shown they can win in Winnipeg, as well.

They were 2-1 at Canada Life Centre in the 2018 Western Conference Final. And while their 2-5 regular-season record in the building is their third-worst in any active NHL venue, they did win 6-5 in Winnipeg earlier this year.

The Knights’ six goals were tied for the most the Jets gave up to any opponent at home this season.

Winnipeg is still confident knowing it has home-ice advantage the rest of this series. The Jets were tied for the NHL’s sixth-best home record during the regular season at 26-13-2.

“The experience, the atmosphere (of a whiteout) is like nothing else that I’ve played in,” defenseman Josh Morrissey said. “It’s an electric atmosphere and it’s a ton of fun to play in. It’s been a while since we’ve been able to do that. I know the fans are ready, and so are we.”

Lineup information was not immediately available.

Knights at Jets, Game 3 (1 p.m.)

Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Jets -114; total 5½

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.