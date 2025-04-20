Knights preview: Wild player making NHL debut in Game 1 of playoffs

One Minnesota Wild player is making his NHL debut in Game 1 of the team’s playoff series against the Golden Knights on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) rounds the net with the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights swept their season series with the Minnesota Wild, but take those games with a grain of salt.

The Knights faced three different goaltenders in their three wins. The Wild were also missing star left wing Kirill Kaprizov in two of those defeats, and down center Joel Eriksson Ek for one.

That means things should be different when the two teams, now both fully healthy, begin their first-round playoff series at 7 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

“You do build some confidence against teams if you beat them, no matter who is in the lineup,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That can also help you in a positive way or work against you in a negative way if it’s in your head if you haven’t had success. I think, for the most part, that all gets thrown out the window. We don’t put too much stock into it.”

Getting Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek back late in the regular season was huge for the Wild. Kaprizov had 56 points in 41 games this season, while Eriksson Ek had 29 points in 46 games.

Center William Karlsson and his line with left wing Victor Olofsson and right wing Reilly Smith will likely be tasked with slowing Minnesota’s star-studded top line down. Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek are skating with right wing Matt Boldy, who led the Wild with 27 goals and 73 points in 82 games this season.

“Try to keep them to the outside as much as possible,” Karlsson said. “Kaprizov is one of the best forwards in the league and he’s going to try and drive their offense. … I think he’s the key.”

Minnesota will also have a new player in its lineup Sunday. Defenseman Zeev Buium, the 12th overall pick at last year’s draft at Sphere, is expected to make his NHL debut. Buium, 19, was a finalist for the Hobey Baker award for the best player in college hockey this season at the University of Denver.

The Knights’ lineup should have no surprises. Left wing Brett Howden is expected to skate on the fourth line, while left wing Tanner Pearson will be a healthy scratch.

Projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Nic Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Adin Hill

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Wild at Golden Knights, Game 1

When: 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -200; total 5½

Series schedule

All games on KMCC-34 and KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

■ Game 1: 7 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena

■ Game 2: 8 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena

■ Game 3: 6 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center

■ Game 4: 1 p.m. Saturday at Xcel Energy Center

■ *Game 5: TBD April 29 at T-Mobile Arena

■ *Game 6: TBD May 1 at Xcel Energy Center

■ *Game 7: TBD May 3 at T-Mobile Arena

*if necessary