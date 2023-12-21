Knights preview: Young goaltenders to be tested in Tampa

The Golden Knights’ two goaltenders for their 4 p.m. Thursday game against the Tampa Bay Lightning have a combined four games of NHL experience.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera watches the action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

The Golden Knights will play their penultimate game before the NHL’s holiday break with a couple of unknowns in net.

The two available goaltenders for the Knights’ 4 p.m. road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday are Jiri Patera and Isaiah Saville.

Patera, 24, is the more experienced of the two with four career NHL appearances. He’s likely to make his fourth career start against the Lightning and will try to earn his fourth win. Saville, 23, was recalled from Henderson on Wednesday when it was announced goaltender Logan Thompson was day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Saville has yet to make his NHL debut.

The Knights were already without goaltender Adin Hill on the trip after he aggravated a lower-body injury Sunday against the Ottawa Senators.

That leaves them with unproven options, but coach Bruce Cassidy tried to look on the bright side Thursday morning.

“We’re probably the only team that’s dressing a tandem of goaltenders that is undefeated in the NHL,” Cassidy said. “So that’s probably a positive.”

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo expects the youngsters to adjust now that they’ve been given a larger role. The Knights have shown they can win with different goaltenders before. They posted the best record in the Pacific Division and Western Conference last season despite starting a franchise-record five goalies.

“We don’t change much,” Pietrangelo said. “The biggest thing is the puck movement. We just go over what our calls are when they have the puck. But other than that, they just have to be confident and trust we’re going to play our best game in front of them.”

The Knights will need to be better than they were last game to support their new goaltenders.

The team posted one of its worst games of the season in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. The Knights trailed 6-1 at one point early in the third period.

Cassidy has been able to get his clubs to bounce back before. The Knights and Boston Bruins are 37-16-5 under his direction after a loss of at least three goals.

Cassidy’s current team can at least be confident based on its recent success. The Knights still lead the Pacific Division and Western Conference standings through 33 games.

“Obviously, we don’t want to have what happened last game happen too often and as the record shows, it doesn’t,” left wing Paul Cotter said. “It’s going to happen. You can’t be perfect all the time, but we know how good we are. It’s just a regroup game. So I think just go into it like it never happened and just play our game.”

