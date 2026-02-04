Knights prospect Kai Uchacz to make NHL debut with Jonas Rondbjerg out

Vegas Golden Knights rookie center Kai Uchacz will make his NHL debut Wednesday against Vancouver after being called up because of an injury to Jonas Rondbjerg.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonas Rondbjerg, right, falls after being hit by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Jonas Rondbjerg will be week to week with a lower-body injury suffered Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks, coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday.

Rondbjerg was placed on injured reserve Monday and will miss the Knights’ final two games against the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings before the Winter Olympic break.

Cassidy did not rule out Rondbjerg for the Olympics, at which he is set to represent Denmark. The country will play Germany in its first game Feb. 12.

“I’m not sure how that’ll play out yet,” Cassidy said.

The Knights called up center Kai Uchacz from Henderson on Tuesday, and he’s in line to make his NHL debut Wednesday against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena.

Uchacz, 22, is an undrafted forward from Calgary, Alberta, who was fifth in scoring for the Silver Knights in his first full pro season last year. He has six goals and 20 points in 39 games this season.

“High energy,” Cassidy said. “When he’s on, he’s physically engaged.”

Uchacz was told Monday that he was heading to Summerlin. He walked into his apartment with roommate Ben Hemmerling to tell other roommate Braeden Bowman the news.

“(Bowman) knew that someone was possibly getting called up,” Uchacz said. “He jumped out of his seat in the kitchen and gave me a big hug.”

Bowman, 22, has 19 points in 39 games since he was called up in November. He didn’t have a car at the time of the call-up, so he had to borrow Uchacz’s truck.

Bowman, with a new truck as of Monday, returned the favor and took Uchacz to practice.

“It’s awesome,” Bowman said. “It’s been awhile since we’ve been on the same ice together.”

Uchacz centered the fourth line at practice with Bowman to his right. Cole Reinhardt skated at left wing.

Cassidy said the familiarity with Uchacz and Bowman could help them create that forechecking identity and chemistry on the fourth line.

Right wing Alexander Holtz is moving to the first line with center Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev. Holtz moved to the top line after Rondbjerg’s injury and played well in the third period.

Uchacz said he’s planning on at least eight family members to be at T-Mobile Arena for Wednesday’s game.

“Just pure excitement,” Uchacz said. “Just grateful for this opportunity.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.