Knights prospect makes NHL debut in Monday matinee

One of the Golden Knights’ top prospects debuted Monday in the team’s game against Nashville. Another key player was in the lineup despite dealing with an illness.

Golden Knights forward Brendan Brisson (19) fails an attempt at a goal after Anaheim Ducks Calle Clang (31) blocks it during a rookie camp game at the Dollar Loan Center on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Henderson (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brendan Brisson has been around hockey his entire life as the son of one of the sport’s most powerful agents.

He took center stage Monday as he made his NHL debut for the Golden Knights against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena.

Brisson expected a contingent of friends and family to make thetrip from his native Los Angeles to be in attendance.

His mother was already in town visiting him before he got the call up from the Henderson Silver Knights.

What Brisson’s fans will see is a willing shooter that has developed his skills off the puck during his time in the Knights’ system. He was the organization’s first-round pick in 2020.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Brisson’s work on the less flashy parts of his game was a key reason why the 22-year-old earned his promotion.

“And there’s opportunity,” Cassidy said. “We’ve got some offensive guys out of the lineup.”

The Knights have a huge offensive void thanks to the absence of star center Jack Eichel, who will be out at least through Thursday and perhaps longer as he gets a lower-body injury evaluated.

The team at least got good news when it came to another center Monday. Chandler Stephenson was in the lineup against the Predators after missing Saturday’s practice with an illness.

Goaltender Logan Thompson started for the Knights.

