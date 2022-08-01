93°F
Knights prospect named to Team Canada for world junior tournament

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2022 - 4:50 pm
 
Golden Knights Lukas Cormier (40) takes part in development camp at City National Arena on Mond ...
Golden Knights Lukas Cormier (40) takes part in development camp at City National Arena on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights prospect Lukas Cormier will represent Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The defenseman was one of 25 players selected on Monday to participate in the tournament, which was rescheduled from the winter to take place Aug. 9 to 20 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Cormier, 20, was chosen for Team Canada for the previous tournament that was postponed in December after four days of play because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Cormier was a third-round pick in 2020 and produced 33 goals and 81 points in 62 games for Charlottetown of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season.

His goal total was the most by a QMJHL defenseman since 2005-06 and he was named the league’s defenseman of the year for the second consecutive season.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

