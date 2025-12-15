Knights prospect Trevor Connelly added to US team for World Juniors

Golden Knights prospect Trevor Connelly was named to Team USA for the IIHF World Junior championships in Minnesota.

Golden Knights forward Trevor Connelly (24) shoots during the first day of the Golden Knights' annual development camp at City National Arena on Monday, June 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights top prospect Trevor Connelly has been selected for Team USA for the IIHF World Junior Championships in Minnesota, it was announced Sunday.

It’s the second straight year the 19-year-old is participating in the tournament. Connelly had a goal and four assists in seven games to help the U.S. win the gold medal for a second consecutive year.

Connelly has gotten off to a strong start in his first full professional year with 10 points in 11 games with the Silver Knights.

He missed the first month of the season with a leg injury suffered during the World Junior Showcase in July.

“Trevor has had an excellent start to the season with our team, and we are very excited for him to once again have this opportunity to compete on the international stage,” Silver Knights general manager Tim Speltz said in a statement. “Trevor won a gold medal at this event last year, and to go back and have a chance to play an important role on a talented team will certainly help his development as a professional.”

Team USA opens the tournament Dec. 26 against Germany. The preliminary round will feature games against Switzerland, Slovakia and Sweden in St. Paul, Minnesota.

