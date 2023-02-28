55°F
Golden Knights

Knights put goalie on injured reserve with lower-body injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2023 - 11:47 am
 
Updated February 28, 2023 - 11:55 am
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit skates during a time out in the first period o ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit skates during a time out in the first period of an NHL hockey against the Calgary Flames game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit was placed on injured reserve, according to the NHL’s media site.

Going on IR means Brossoit can’t appear in a game for a minimum of seven days. The Knights announced Monday he is day to day with a lower-body injury.

Brossoit has been sensational since being recalled Feb. 11, with seven goals allowed and a .936 save percentage in his first three starts. The 29-year-old has spent most of the season in the American Hockey League after recovering from offseason hip surgery.

The Knights have had numerous injuries in net this season. Robin Lehner is out for the entire season with a hip injury that required surgery. Rookie All-Star Logan Thompson is week to week with a lower-body injury. Adin Hill missed two games with a “bump” he suffered Feb. 18 before returning in Monday’s 3-0 loss to Colorado.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

