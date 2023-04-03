Knights rally behind rookie to sweep Wild in Minnesota
The Golden Knights rallied to defeat the Minnesota Wild in a shootout on Monday thanks to a great game from rookie right wing Pavel Dorofeyev.
Left wing Reilly Smith scored in a shootout and the Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 at Xcel Energy Center on Monday.
The Knights extended the game thanks to rookie right wing Pavel Dorofeyev. He scored his second goal with 35 seconds remaining in the third period to tie it up 3-3.
The Knights defeated the Wild for the second straight game after winning 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Right wing Keegan Kolesar got their other goal. Left wing Brandon Duhaime, defenseman John Klingberg and right wing Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.