Golden Knights

Knights rally behind rookie to sweep Wild in Minnesota

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2023 - 12:09 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2023 - 7:55 pm
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) goes after the puck against Vegas Golden Knights cente ...
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) goes after the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 3, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) argues with Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howde ...
Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) argues with Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 3, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) handles the puck against Minnesota Wild defe ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) handles the puck against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 3, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit blocks the puck during the first period of an ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit blocks the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Monday, April 3, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 3, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) blocks the puck during the first period of an N ...
Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) blocks the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, April 3, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Left wing Reilly Smith scored in a shootout and the Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 at Xcel Energy Center on Monday.

The Knights extended the game thanks to rookie right wing Pavel Dorofeyev. He scored his second goal with 35 seconds remaining in the third period to tie it up 3-3.

The Knights defeated the Wild for the second straight game after winning 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Right wing Keegan Kolesar got their other goal. Left wing Brandon Duhaime, defenseman John Klingberg and right wing Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

