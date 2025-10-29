Knights rally in 3rd to close road trip with win over Hurricanes
Center Jack Eichel scored twice in the third period, including a game-winning goal with 4:59 remaining, to give the Golden Knights a 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Eichel, on his 29th birthday, added an assist for his third game with at least three points this season.
Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev had two goals and center Brett Howden also scored to give the Knights (6-1-3) three of a possible six points during their three-game road trip.
The Knights have earned points in nine of 10 games this season.
Carolina took a 3-2 lead 2:31 into the third period on a goal from center Logan Stankoven. Howden tied the game 3:39 later to kickstart a four-goal third period.
Goaltender Akira Schmid made 21 saves for his fifth win of the season.
