Knights rally in 3rd to close road trip with win over Hurricanes

Center Jack Eichel scored twice in the third period and the Golden Knights closed out a three-game road trip with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) collide along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates after he put the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and goaltender Akira Schmid (40) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrates his goal with teammates after he scored against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Center Jack Eichel scored twice in the third period, including a game-winning goal with 4:59 remaining, to give the Golden Knights a 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Eichel, on his 29th birthday, added an assist for his third game with at least three points this season.

Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev had two goals and center Brett Howden also scored to give the Knights (6-1-3) three of a possible six points during their three-game road trip.

The Knights have earned points in nine of 10 games this season.

Carolina took a 3-2 lead 2:31 into the third period on a goal from center Logan Stankoven. Howden tied the game 3:39 later to kickstart a four-goal third period.

Goaltender Akira Schmid made 21 saves for his fifth win of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

