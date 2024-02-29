63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights’ rally proves futile as Bruins score late goal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 29, 2024 - 1:50 pm
 
Updated February 29, 2024 - 6:50 pm
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) tries to score as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ad ...
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) tries to score as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) shoots, scoring a goal on Boston Bruins go ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) shoots, scoring a goal on Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter, right, celebrates in front of Boston Bruins left wing ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter, right, celebrates in front of Boston Bruins left wing Danton Heinen after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates with left wing Danton Heinen (43) and right ...
Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates with left wing Danton Heinen (43) and right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie, left, hits the ice ah he scored in front of Vegas Golden Kn ...
Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie, left, hits the ice ah he scored in front of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill, center, and defenseman Alec Martinez, right, in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates with left wing Brad Marchand (63) and defens ...
Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates with left wing Brad Marchand (63) and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) after scoring in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates with left wing Brad Marchand (63) after scor ...
Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates with left wing Brad Marchand (63) after scoring in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A three-goal rally for the Golden Knights went for naught as Mason Lohrei scored on the power play with 4:37 remaining in the third period to lift the Bruins to a 5-4 win Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston.

Chandler Stephenson tied the game for the Knights (33-20-7) with a short-handed goal early in the third period after they fell behind 3-0 in the first period. Stephenson also added an assist.

Paul Cotter, Alex Pietrangelo and Michael Amadio scored for the Knights. Shea Theodore extended his assist streak to five games.

Morgan Geekie had the first hat trick of his career for the Bruins (35-12-14), who also got a goal from Jesper Boqvist. David Pastrnak had two assists in the win.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights excited to celebrate huge milestone for their ‘Iron lung’
Knights excited to celebrate huge milestone for their ‘Iron lung’
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Defenseman’s celebrations spoiled
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Defenseman’s celebrations spoiled
Knights ready for rematch of one of their worst losses this season
Knights ready for rematch of one of their worst losses this season
Knights defenseman nearing return from upper-body injury
Knights defenseman nearing return from upper-body injury
King of the Hill: Knights goaltender thriving since return
King of the Hill: Knights goaltender thriving since return
Knights look to solve 3rd-period woes with busy week ahead
Knights look to solve 3rd-period woes with busy week ahead