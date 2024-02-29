Knights’ rally proves futile as Bruins score late goal

The Golden Knights erased a three-goal deficit to tie the game in Boston on Thursday night, but the Bruins converted on a late power play to earn a victory.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) tries to score as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) shoots, scoring a goal on Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter, right, celebrates in front of Boston Bruins left wing Danton Heinen after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates with left wing Danton Heinen (43) and right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie, left, hits the ice ah he scored in front of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill, center, and defenseman Alec Martinez, right, in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates with left wing Brad Marchand (63) and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) after scoring in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) celebrates with left wing Brad Marchand (63) after scoring in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A three-goal rally for the Golden Knights went for naught as Mason Lohrei scored on the power play with 4:37 remaining in the third period to lift the Bruins to a 5-4 win Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston.

Chandler Stephenson tied the game for the Knights (33-20-7) with a short-handed goal early in the third period after they fell behind 3-0 in the first period. Stephenson also added an assist.

Paul Cotter, Alex Pietrangelo and Michael Amadio scored for the Knights. Shea Theodore extended his assist streak to five games.

Morgan Geekie had the first hat trick of his career for the Bruins (35-12-14), who also got a goal from Jesper Boqvist. David Pastrnak had two assists in the win.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

