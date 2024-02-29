Knights’ rally proves futile as Bruins score late goal
The Golden Knights erased a three-goal deficit to tie the game in Boston on Thursday night, but the Bruins converted on a late power play to earn a victory.
A three-goal rally for the Golden Knights went for naught as Mason Lohrei scored on the power play with 4:37 remaining in the third period to lift the Bruins to a 5-4 win Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston.
Chandler Stephenson tied the game for the Knights (33-20-7) with a short-handed goal early in the third period after they fell behind 3-0 in the first period. Stephenson also added an assist.
Paul Cotter, Alex Pietrangelo and Michael Amadio scored for the Knights. Shea Theodore extended his assist streak to five games.
Morgan Geekie had the first hat trick of his career for the Bruins (35-12-14), who also got a goal from Jesper Boqvist. David Pastrnak had two assists in the win.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
