Knights recap: Chandler Stephenson scores key goal in win

The Golden Knights overcame four goals from Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl to win Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup series Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate after stone scored during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Knights-Oilers series at a glance

Knights lead 1-0

■ Game 1 — Knights 6, Oilers 4

■ Game 2 — 4 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT)

■ Game 3 — 5:30 p.m. Monday, Rogers Place (ESPN)

■ Game 4 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Rogers Place (ESPN)

■ Game 5* — TBD Friday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT)

■ Game 6* — TBD Sunday, Rogers Place (TBA)

■ Game 7* — TBD Tuesday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT)

* If necessary

RJ’s three stars

3. Knights forward William Karlsson — One assist isn’t going to stand out in the box score on a night when nine goals were scored, but the stat sheet doesn’t begin to tell the story of Karlsson’s impact. He was all over the ice, disrupting what the Oilers were trying to do offensively in all three zones. There were few shifts where Karlsson’s presence wasn’t felt, and he threw in a pretty assist on Michael Amadio’s goal.

2. Knights forward Ivan Barbashev — Playing up on the top line with Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, Barbashev made his presence felt with two goals. His first tied the game 40 seconds after the Oilers took the lead in the first period, and his second came just after Edmonton tied the game early in the third. Both goals came immediately after the Oilers had scored on the power play, giving the Knights back momentum.

1. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl — While so much focus was on superstar Connor McDavid, Draisaitl again proved he’s also among the NHL’s elite with four goals. No other player had scored three against the Knights in a postseason game. Draisaitl now has 11 goals in seven playoff games this season.

Key play

Chandler Stephenson’s goal at 3:26 of the third period

Stephenson’s fifth goal of the postseason provided insurance 50 seconds after the Knights had retaken the lead early in the period.

It was a team effort showcasing the Knights’ ability to quickly reset and catch the Oilers off balance.

Zach Whitecloud was retreating after the Oilers cleared the zone and intercepted a pass to stop a potential rush. Whitecloud then found Brett Howden, who quickly got the puck back into the offensive zone going back the other way.

Mark Stone took a pass in the middle of the ice and dropped it to Stephenson, who promptly fired it through a crossed-up Stuart Skinner.

The Knights needed the cushion, as Draisaitl got the Oilers back within a goal and turned up the pressure down the stretch.

Key stat

22 — Mark Stone has 22 postseason goals for the Knights, the most of any player in franchise history.

That might not be surprising on the surface, but Stone was not part of the inaugural season roster that made the Stanley Cup Final.

Karlsson and Marchessault, who are tied for second with 21 goals, were on that team that played 20 playoff games.

