Knights reportedly make trade for Capitals forward

The Golden Knights made a move a few days ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, acquiring a veteran forward from the Washington Capitals.

The Golden Knights are trading for Washington Capitals left wing Anthony Mantha, according to multiple reports.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available. TSN was the first to report the news.

Mantha, 29, has 20 goals and 14 assists in 56 games this season. He is in the last year of his contract and has a $5.7 million salary cap hit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

