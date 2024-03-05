68°F
Golden Knights

Knights reportedly make trade for Capitals forward

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2024 - 3:41 pm
 
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) in action during the third period of an NHL ...
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Washington. The Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha, left, moves the puck against Detroit Red Wings l ...
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha, left, moves the puck against Detroit Red Wings left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha warms up before the start of an NHL hockey game a ...
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha warms up before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) celebrates with the bench after his goal aga ...
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) in action during the third period of an NHL ...
Washington Capitals right wing Anthony Mantha (39) in action during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Washington. The Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Golden Knights are trading for Washington Capitals left wing Anthony Mantha, according to multiple reports.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available. TSN was the first to report the news.

Mantha, 29, has 20 goals and 14 assists in 56 games this season. He is in the last year of his contract and has a $5.7 million salary cap hit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

