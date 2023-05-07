Knights’ resiliency to be tested again after loss to Oilers

The Golden Knights were blown out in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, but they’re confident in their ability to bounce back.

It was 5-1 when Game 2 between the Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers ended Saturday. It was 5-1 in Game 1 against Winnipeg, too.

That’s what had the Knights still holding their heads up after a lopsided loss evened their second-round series. They’ve had poor performances before, including against the Oilers. They tend not to repeat them.

The Knights won four straight after falling behind 1-0 to the Jets to advance. They’ve lost two in a row only twice since the All-Star break. Their resiliency is about to be tested again.

The Knights, tied for the second-most road points in the NHL in the regular season, will get a chance to regain control of the series when the setting shifts to Rogers Place for Game 3 at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“We need to do a lot better,” left wing Reilly Smith said. “It’s a game you just have to flush. We had a poor performance in Game 1 last series. We just have to find a way to bounce back.”

Captain Mark Stone said the Knights didn’t expect to sweep Edmonton.

They knew the Oilers were too fast, too skilled, too good. Edmonton finished two points behind the Knights for the best record in the Pacific Division and Western Conference. Coach Bruce Cassidy admitted before the series it would be a bigger challenge than Winnipeg.

That doesn’t excuse the Knights’ effort Saturday. They lost too many battles and races for the puck. They didn’t push back until the game was out of hand. The Knights, after winning 6-4 in Game 1, gave up at least four goals in back-to-back games for the second time since Jan. 16.

Superstars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid did most of the damage. Draisaitl has six goals in the series, and McDavid has scored twice and added three assists. They have been the engine of an incredible Oilers’ power play that’s 5-for-9 through two games.

“We’re doing a lot of good things on the kill, but they’re dynamic,” Stone said. “You’ve got to find ways to stay out of the box.”

The Knights have plenty of ways to cause problems of their own.

They were the NHL’s least penalized team in the regular season and went to the box only three times in Game 1. They’ve also had success in the series when they’ve kept things to even strength. The Knights are outscoring Edmonton 5-3 at five-on-five.

One reason for that is their depth advantage, which should serve them well with the Oilers getting last change the next two games. The Knights’ strong road record comes from their ability to trust all four forward lines and all three defense pairs and not worry about matchups.

The team isn’t expected to deviate from that formula in Game 3. Cassidy didn’t make a lineup change seem likely Sunday.

“I like our group that’s in there now,” he said. “We just have to play better.”

The Knights believe they will.

They trailed 1-0 after one period in Game 2 against Winnipeg, then outscored the Jets 18-8 the rest of the series. They’re 7-1-1 this season, including the playoffs, after giving up five goals in a game.

The Knights will need a similar type of response to get another lead against the Oilers. The series is now a best-of-five, with both teams delivering one impressive outing and one they would rather forget.

“It’s a lesson by us,” Cassidy said. “I thought against Winnipeg we got to our game as the series went on, and that’s what’s in front of us now. We have to get to our game quicker and stay on it if we expect to advance.”

