Knights return home with dominant win over Capitals
Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists for the second consecutive game as the Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.
Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, including an empty-net goal in the final minutes.
Logan Thompson had 19 saves in the victory, losing out on the shutout when Tom Wilson scored with an extra attacker with 3:14 to play.
Jonathan Marchessault put the Knights (16-5-4) ahead with a power-play goal in the first period, and Eichel followed by finishing a breakaway in the second period. Mark Stone made it 3-0 early in the third.
The Knights have won all six regular-season meetings against Washington (12-7-2) at T-Mobile Arena.
