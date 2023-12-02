48°F
Knights return home with dominant win over Capitals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2023 - 1:59 pm
 
Updated December 2, 2023 - 9:38 pm
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) skates with the puck against Capitals defenseman Rasmus ...
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) skates with the puck against Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin (38) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) saves the puck against Golden Knights center William Kar ...
Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) saves the puck against Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) pushes Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) during a f ...
Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) pushes Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) during a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) struggles at the net with Capitals goaltender Darcy ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) struggles at the net with Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) while Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) monitor the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) reacts after the Golden Knights scored during the first ...
Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) reacts after the Golden Knights scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ben Hu ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ben Hutton (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the ...
Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) saves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) passes the puck while Capitals center Hendrix Lap ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) passes the puck while Capitals center Hendrix Lapierre (29) pressures him during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) loses his helmet while saving the puck during the ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) loses his helmet while saving the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) guards Capitals center Aliaksei Protas (21) while ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) guards Capitals center Aliaksei Protas (21) while he passes the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) slams Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) into the b ...
Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak (6) slams Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Golden Knights celebrate their goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against t ...
The Golden Knights celebrate their goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Capitals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists for the second consecutive game as the Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, including an empty-net goal in the final minutes.

Logan Thompson had 19 saves in the victory, losing out on the shutout when Tom Wilson scored with an extra attacker with 3:14 to play.

Jonathan Marchessault put the Knights (16-5-4) ahead with a power-play goal in the first period, and Eichel followed by finishing a breakaway in the second period. Mark Stone made it 3-0 early in the third.

The Knights have won all six regular-season meetings against Washington (12-7-2) at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

