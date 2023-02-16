Knights rookie carves out role through speed, personality

The Golden Knights boast a veteran-laden roster, but rookie left wing Paul Cotter has found a place on the ice and in the locker room.

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) scores a goal on Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) with defensive help from Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter changes direction on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) plays against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

All eyes were on Paul Cotter as the Golden Knights’ practice wound down Wednesday.

The 23-year-old rookie had to skate the length of the ice down and back — twice — before the team settled into its final drill. Center Chandler Stephenson at least gave Cotter an encouraging tap with his stick as the left wing skated by.

The reason for Cotter’s extra exercise was simple: He lost a bet. He told Stephenson his shoes would fetch a higher price at a charity auction during the Knights’ gala at Resorts World on Monday. He was wrong. By “a lot,” Cotter said.

Cotter admitted making that bet was “not a good play” on his part. But it does speak to the confidence and personality he brings to the locker room.

Cotter is living out his dream playing in the NHL. And he’s contributing, with 10 goals in 36 games.

“You get to learn so much from these guys,” Cotter said. “It’s pretty awesome. There’s guys that you grew up watching for a long time, and you get to play with them now and be around them and hang out. Just trying to be a sponge and learn as much as I can.”

To help the Knights, Cotter first had to prove himself.

He came into training camp with an opportunity to win a job. He did so after an excellent preseason. It hasn’t always been easy since — he was a healthy scratch for three weeks early on and later missed eight games with an upper-body injury — but he’s worked to earn a role.

Cotter can make things happen with his speed and physicality. His shot is strong, yet the way he helps the Knights the most offensively is driving to the net. It’s how he scored goals in back-to-back games against Minnesota and Anaheim.

“That’s what we’ve asked out of him,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We need a little more of that in our lineup.”

Cotter’s inside presence is why he’s scoring at a 23-goal pace over a full season. It’s also why he’s been given a spot next to two of the Knights’ best players in center Jack Eichel and right wing Jonathan Marchessault.

Cotter knows his job on that line is to forecheck, go to the front of the net and get open for his linemates. It’s worked the past two games, with Eichel setting up Cotter twice and scoring two goals of his own.

“He plays hard,” Eichel said. “He brings a good energy to our room every day, and he competes every night. That’s all you can ask.”

Cotter’s off-ice antics have often given the Knights a lift, too.

It’s not just his confidence and that he has “no shame,” as Stephenson said. He’s willing to trade barbs with veterans, such as right wing Phil Kessel. He will get other players, such as left wing William Carrier, riled up for fun. He will wear a fedora to a game as a fashion statement.

Sometimes those same instincts get him into trouble, as his additional skating at Wednesday’s practice showed. But Cotter isn’t afraid to be himself despite being the youngest player on a veteran-laden roster.

It seems to be working out.

“A lot of these guys have big personalities as well, which makes it fun,” Cotter said. “It’s a fun team to be on.”

