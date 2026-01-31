Knights rookie still acclimating to NHL life: ‘He’s deserved his minutes’

Braeden Bowman’s offensive output has cooled down since he was called up in November, but the Golden Knights rookie has continued to get better in other areas.

Cassidy says Knights ‘need to be more competitive’ in net-front battles

Here are the Golden Knights heading to the Winter Olympics

Golden Knights right wing Braeden Bowman (42) looks back after a missed shot by his teammate, Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner, during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Vegas Golden Knights held an optional practice Friday. Six skaters and both goaltenders got extra work at City National Arena.

The optional skate is usually meant for the healthy scratches, the ones that don’t see the lineup often.

Braeden Bowman is making himself the exception. The 22-year-old winger has played in all but one game since being called up to the NHL roster Nov. 13.

It’s Bowman’s choice. Not because there’s fear he’s going to be taken out of the lineup. He thinks it’s important for him to stay ready.

“I just think it’s important to be out there, getting those touches,” Bowman said. “Especially when you’re a younger player.”

Getting used to the change

Last season was Bowman’s first in the pro ranks. He was very much acclimated to the two games per week and practice throughout with the Henderson Silver Knights in the American Hockey League.

Bowman is still adjusting to the every-other-day grind of the NHL schedule, but he’s handled the responsibility well.

Bowman is still getting good minutes. It’s nowhere near the 17 to 19 minutes he averaged when first called up. He’s averaged 13:36 throughout January.

It’s not like these optional skates are taxing. It’s the time for Bowman to fine-tune those small moments in a game that he’s continued to be praised for since he joined the lineup.

He’s still important for what the Knights need — a responsible player who can make the right plays and get the puck to his teammates, while possessing a quality shot when he gets space.

“There’s some guys that are playing taxing minutes, some older players, and I want to make sure I’m out there for when my name is called and you’re relied on,” Bowman said.

Working on the little things

Some of the things Bowman has worked on have been noticeable with each passing game.

Board battles jumped off the page immediately. The way for wingers to show they can play under coach Bruce Cassidy is winning battles along the wall and getting the puck to their center in space.

“That’s definitely an integral part of my game,” he said. “I think the board battles and the wall play are huge. A lot of those plays go unnoticed. That’s a massive detail I really try to work on. I think that’s the strength of my game when I’m playing well.”

Offense has dried up

It hasn’t gone unnoticed because he’s still in the lineup.

Bowman made an impact immediately because of the scoring punch when captain Mark Stone broke his finger in November and missed 16 games. He had five goals his first 11 games.

He’s scored twice in the past 26 games to go with eight assists and is a minus-10.

“Still doing a lot of the offensive things well, getting his opportunities to score,” Cassidy said. “The puck’s still finding him in good spots offensively. He’s doing great on the forecheck, work ethic, reload, second-effort plays. Tough luck on the plus-minus. I’m not disturbed by that number.”

Bowman has hit the rookie wall at times but is doing everything else right. He finds himself in a top-six role most nights, now on a line with Pavel Dorofeyev and Mitch Marner.

Bowman has played with, by his count, seven different linemates and has played on every line.

“That’s just the trials and tribulations of a first-year player,” Cassidy said Jan. 13. “He came up, things went well for him, now he’s put himself in a good spot. Now he’s not getting those breaks as much as before. (Just has to) play through it.

“He’s played pretty much every night. He’s deserved his minutes. He’s given us good 200-foot hockey.”

Yet, Bowman is still here. And he will be in the lineup Saturday when the Knights try to get back on the winning track against the Seattle Kraken.

The Knights lost their fifth in the past six games Thursday in a 5-4 shootout defeat to the Dallas Stars. Bowman had a busy night with three shots in 13:04.

He’s well-spoken beyond his years. The moment hasn’t been too big for an undrafted player. He speaks like a veteran who understands what his role is, and what the role of the team is to get back on track.

“We just want to have that fire, that urgency, play direct like that from the first puck drop,” Bowman said. “We’ve been saying that a lot, but it just comes down to being ready to play and taking the onus on yourself to be ready for puck drop. Once we’re at our game, I think we’re a tough team to beat.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Kraken at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KFLG 94.7 FM, KKGK 1340 AM

Line: Knights -215; total 6