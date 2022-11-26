Knights routed by Canucks behind leaky penalty kill

The Golden Knights lost for the second time in two days Saturday after giving up a season-high three power-play goals to the Vancouver Canucks.

Right wing J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, and the Vancouver Canucks routed the Golden Knights 5-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Miller scored one of the Canucks’ three power-play goals, a season high for the team. It was also the most the Knights’ penalty kill has allowed in a game this season.

Right wings Brock Boeser and Andrei Kuzmenko and centers Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson also scored for Vancouver, which won for the second time in regulation in 16 all-time meetings between the two teams.

The Knights are 2-6 in their last six home games and 3-4-1 in their last eight games overall. Their five goals allowed tied a season high.

