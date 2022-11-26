47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Golden Knights

Knights routed by Canucks behind leaky penalty kill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2022 - 12:40 pm
 
Updated November 26, 2022 - 9:41 pm
The Canucks celebrate their fifth goal of the night while Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thomp ...
The Canucks celebrate their fifth goal of the night while Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) reacts to missing the save during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, left, defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and center Jack ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, left, defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and center Jack Eichel (9) skate toward the bench after the Canucks scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) attempts a goal against Canucks goaltender Spencer Marti ...
Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) attempts a goal against Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin (30) while blocking Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) pivots direction as the Canucks skate up the ice with the ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) pivots direction as the Canucks skate up the ice with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) collides with Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) ...
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) collides with Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) while goaltender Spencer Martin (30) saves goal and defenseman Kyle Burroughs (44) guards the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) skates of the puck against Canucks center Nils Aman ...
Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) skates of the puck against Canucks center Nils Aman (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates for the puck against Canucks defenseman T ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates for the puck against Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Golden Knights fan unenthusiastically waves her game towel during the second period of an NHL ...
A Golden Knights fan unenthusiastically waves her game towel during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) anticipates the puck during the second period of a ...
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) anticipates the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) passes while Canucks left wing Nils Hoglander (21 ...
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) passes while Canucks left wing Nils Hoglander (21) dives to intercept during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) skates around the net during the second period of ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) skates around the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Canucks celebrate after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game again ...
The Canucks celebrate after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reacts to a play flanked by goaltender Logan Tho ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reacts to a play flanked by goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and defenseman Alec Martinez (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) misses the save on a goal shot by Canucks center ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) misses the save on a goal shot by Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) while Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) guards Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) reacts after missing a save during the second per ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) reacts after missing a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Right wing J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, and the Vancouver Canucks routed the Golden Knights 5-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Miller scored one of the Canucks’ three power-play goals, a season high for the team. It was also the most the Knights’ penalty kill has allowed in a game this season.

Right wings Brock Boeser and Andrei Kuzmenko and centers Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson also scored for Vancouver, which won for the second time in regulation in 16 all-time meetings between the two teams.

The Knights are 2-6 in their last six home games and 3-4-1 in their last eight games overall. Their five goals allowed tied a season high.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
2
Broken toilets, bizarre videos and cheap booze: Double Down Saloon turns 30
Broken toilets, bizarre videos and cheap booze: Double Down Saloon turns 30
3
CARTOONS: How the first woke Thanksgiving went
CARTOONS: How the first woke Thanksgiving went
4
1 killed, 5 injured in suspected DUI crash
1 killed, 5 injured in suspected DUI crash
5
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery two-car crash early Saturday
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery two-car crash early Saturday
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST