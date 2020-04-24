Knights’ Ryan Reaves approves of Raiders’ first-round picks

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves offered his thoughts on the team’s Twitter account of the Raiders’ two first-round picks.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) stands on the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves also is a big Raiders fan, and he weighed in with his thoughts on the team’s two first-round NFL draft picks Thursday night.

The Raiders selected Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 12th selection and Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette at No. 19.

Local @Raiders fan Ryan Reaves is PUMPED about the new draft picks Btw nice jersey @reavo7five pic.twitter.com/mMrNuXU9Aq — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 24, 2020

“Henry Ruggs at wide receiver brings that speed, brings the swag in the robe. I like the robe look,” said Reaves, wearing a Raiders jersey, on the Knights’ Twitter account. “Damon Arnette brings the boom at cornerback. So please, Vegas, whether you’re a Knights fan or you’re a Raiders fan — you should be both — but no matter what you are, join me in welcoming the first two first-round picks to your Las Vegas Raiders, baby. Let’s go.”

The Knights also welcomed the newest members of the Raiders family with freshly made jerseys.

How do you welcome the newest @Raiders draft pick to Las Vegas? Well with a fresh new VGK jersey of course 😎 @__RUGGS 👀 pic.twitter.com/KSaTBw34IK — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 24, 2020

