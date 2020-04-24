Knights’ Ryan Reaves approves of Raiders’ first-round picks
Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves offered his thoughts on the team’s Twitter account of the Raiders’ two first-round picks.
Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves also is a big Raiders fan, and he weighed in with his thoughts on the team’s two first-round NFL draft picks Thursday night.
The Raiders selected Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 12th selection and Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette at No. 19.
“Henry Ruggs at wide receiver brings that speed, brings the swag in the robe. I like the robe look,” said Reaves, wearing a Raiders jersey, on the Knights’ Twitter account. “Damon Arnette brings the boom at cornerback. So please, Vegas, whether you’re a Knights fan or you’re a Raiders fan — you should be both — but no matter what you are, join me in welcoming the first two first-round picks to your Las Vegas Raiders, baby. Let’s go.”
The Knights also welcomed the newest members of the Raiders family with freshly made jerseys.
