Golden Knights

Knights’ schedule for first-round playoff series with Jets announced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2023 - 10:45 am
 
Updated April 14, 2023 - 8:17 pm
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights’ schedule for their first-round playoff series with the Winnipeg Jets was announced by the NHL on Friday. Here is the full slate (All times PT):

Game 1 — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena

Game 2 — 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena

Game 3 — 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Canada Life Centre

Game 4 — 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Canada Life Centre

Game 5* — TBD Thursday, April 27, at T-Mobile Arena

Game 6* — TBD Saturday, April 29, at Canada Life Centre

Game 7* — TBD Monday, May 1, at T-Mobile Arena

*If necessary

The first four games will be shown locally on AT&T SportsNet. Broadcast information and start times for Games 5-7 will be announced when available. The team will also air games on the radio at KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).

Limited tickets for the Knights’ home games are still available at NHL.com/GoldenKnights/tickets.

The two teams are meeting in the playoffs for the second time in six seasons. The Knights defeated the Jets in five games in the 2018 Western Conference Final.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

