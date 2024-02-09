Knights score early, hold on for victory over Coyotes
The Golden Knights scored three times in the first 6:17 and went on to a victory over the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe.
Jonathan Marchessault and Nicolas Hague scored in the first 1:17 of the first period, and the Golden Knights earned a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.
After a Jason Zucker goal for the Coyotes, Chandler Stephenson added a third tally in the first 6:17 of the game for the Knights (31-15-6).
Clayton Keller got the Coyotes (23-23-3) back within a goal early in the third period, but Adin Hill made 20 saves to preserve the win.
Marchessault’s team-leading 26th goal of the season came on the first shot attempt for the Knights just 19 seconds into the contest.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
