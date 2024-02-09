Knights score early, hold on for victory over Coyotes

The Golden Knights scored three times in the first 6:17 and went on to a victory over the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe.

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson skates by Arizona Coyotes center Logan Cooley (92) in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) is congratulated after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton tries to score on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save on Arizona Coyotes right wing Dylan Guenther (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) checks Arizona Coyotes right wing Dylan Guenther (11) in front of the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) shields the puck from Arizona Coyotes center Logan Cooley during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) is congratulated after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar shields the puck from Arizona Coyotes defenseman Michael Kesselring (5) in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar shields the puck from Arizona Coyotes defenseman Michael Kesselring (5) in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Coyotes defensemen Michael Kesselring and Juuso Valimaki (4) celebrate Jason Zucker's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Jonathan Marchessault and Nicolas Hague scored in the first 1:17 of the first period, and the Golden Knights earned a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

After a Jason Zucker goal for the Coyotes, Chandler Stephenson added a third tally in the first 6:17 of the game for the Knights (31-15-6).

Clayton Keller got the Coyotes (23-23-3) back within a goal early in the third period, but Adin Hill made 20 saves to preserve the win.

Marchessault’s team-leading 26th goal of the season came on the first shot attempt for the Knights just 19 seconds into the contest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.