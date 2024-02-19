Knights score early, often to sweep season series with Sharks

The Golden Knights completed a season sweep of the San Jose Sharks with a road victory that included a rookie scoring in his NHL debut.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) reaches for the puck next to San Jose Sharks center Mikael Granlund (64) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, middle, looks toward the puck between San Jose Sharks right wing Filip Zadina (18) and left wing Fabian Zetterlund (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar, right, is congratulated by defenseman Alec Martinez (23) after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Mason Morelli (11) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) watches the puck as San Jose Sharks right wing Filip Zadina, left, skates forward during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Golden Knights scored three times in the first period on their way to a 4-0 victory over the Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Monday afternoon.

Mason Morelli, a 28-year-old forward, scored one of those goals in his NHL debut for the Knights (32-17-6) and added an assist.

Michael Amadio, William Karlsson and Keegan Kolesar also scored, and Alec Martinez had three assists for the second time in his career.

Logan Thompson made 30 saves in his first action since Jan. 27 to record his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career as the Knights completed a four-game season sweep of the Sharks (15-35-5).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

