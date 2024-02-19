Knights score early, often to sweep season series with Sharks
The Golden Knights completed a season sweep of the San Jose Sharks with a road victory that included a rookie scoring in his NHL debut.
The Golden Knights scored three times in the first period on their way to a 4-0 victory over the Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Monday afternoon.
Mason Morelli, a 28-year-old forward, scored one of those goals in his NHL debut for the Knights (32-17-6) and added an assist.
Michael Amadio, William Karlsson and Keegan Kolesar also scored, and Alec Martinez had three assists for the second time in his career.
Logan Thompson made 30 saves in his first action since Jan. 27 to record his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career as the Knights completed a four-game season sweep of the Sharks (15-35-5).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
