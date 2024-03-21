Knights score late to defeat Kraken

Logan Thompson stopped 20 shots, and the Golden Knights got a late goal to defeat the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) collides with Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) while he saves the puck and defenseman Ryker Evans (39) guards the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, and right wing Jonathan Marchessault celebrate Eichel’s goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, celebrates his goal with center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) whips the puck up the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) sends the puck past Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) prepares to save while defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) guards Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Vegas fan cheers for the Golden Knights an NHL hockey game against the Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) takes the ice before an NHL hockey game against the Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) looks up the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) skates for the puck while Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) follows during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) prepares to save the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) takes a stick to the stomach from Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) while defending Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) spits water during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Logan Thompson got the Golden Knights across the finish line Thursday.

Thompson made 20 saves to help the Knights to a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena.

Right wing Keegan Kolesar broke a 1-1 tie with 1:20 remaining after scoring on the rebound. Seattle challenged for offsides, but the call stood.

Jack Eichel scored for the 499th point of his NHL career, and the Knights (37-25-7) earned their fourth win in the last six games. Chandler Stephenson scored an empty-netter for the final goal.

It’s been a time of uncertainty in the Knights’ crease over the past month. Thompson and Adin Hill have had their struggles. Not all of the blame can be put on them.

Defensive lapses have been a contributing factor to the Knights allowing close to four goals a night. Before his 20-save win on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils, Thompson allowed 18 goals in his previous five starts.

In his last two starts, Thompson has settled in and put together his best stretch of play since Jan. 15-20 when he allowed four goals in three starts.

Though a low-scoring affair, it was the kind of effort that showed why coach Bruce Cassidy felt confident after the Knights’ 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Despite giving up three goals in the third period against Tampa Bay, a trend that has been a confounding one as of late, Cassidy liked the way the Knights responded with aggressive forecheck and consistent battle.

The Knights gave up a power-play goal from Kraken left wing Jaden Schwartz with 6:31 left in regulation

Seattle had just two high-danger chances at five-on-five through two periods, while the Knights had 10. They didn’t have an answer for Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer, who made 34 saves in the losing effort.

The win pushed the Knights’ lead in the wild card race back to four points over the St. Louis Blues. The Knights have a game in hand on the Blues and Minnesota Wild, who are now five points back.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Marchessault hits 60

With the primary assist on Eichel’s goal, right wing Jonathan Marchessault eclipsed the 60-point total for the third time in his career.

Marchessault carried the puck behind the net and found Eichel in front on the right side, and he jammed it past Grubauer at 8:14 of the first period.

The Knights’ top goal scorer with 38 recorded his first assist in eight games. While his season, and his career, has been fixated on putting the puck in the back of the net, he’s occasionally picked his spots to be a playmaker.

Marchessault is still on the hunt for the first 40-goal season of his career, but it’s the first time since 2021-22 that he’s reached the 60-point mark. His 75 points from the Knights’ inaugural season in 2017-18 remains his career best.

2. Power-play problems persist

The man advantage continues to be an area of concern for the Knights.

After going 0-for-4 on the power play Thursday, the Knights are now 6-for-49 (12.2 percent) since the All-Star break.

Cassidy said the problems stem from the mental side, with players trying to do too much with the puck, whether it be trying to make an extra pass or a play when it’s not there.

The first two power plays were a reflection of that. The last two showed some life with three shots on goal and more looks from both faceoff circles.

3. Penalty kill comes up huge

On the flip side, the Knights were once again strong when down a man.

Despite that goal from Schwartz late in the third, the Knights’ penalty kill was strong for a second straight game, killing two of the three Seattle power plays.

On Tuesday, the Lightning’s notorious power play was kept in check until the third period, when center Brayden Point broke a 2-2 tie early in the third. Before that, the Knights were strong.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.