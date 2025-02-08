Knights score late to stun Bruins, head into break on winning streak
The Golden Knights rallied to beat the Boston Bruins on Saturday for their second straight victory. They’re off until Feb. 22 for the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Tomas Hertl scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 1:10 remaining, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday at TD Garden.
The Knights (33-17-6) trailed 3-1 with 4:53 left in the second period before scoring three unanswered.
Pavel Dorofeyev tied it early in the third period, and captain Mark Stone added a power-play goal for the Knights’ second straight win heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break.
Right wing Victor Olofsson did not return after suffering an upper-body injury on the first shift of the game.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
