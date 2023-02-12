Knights score touchdown in win over Ducks before Super Bowl

The Golden Knights tied their season high in goals scored to dominate the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

The Golden Knights tied their season high for goals, stomping the Anaheim Ducks 7-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

The Knights improved to 3-0 since the All-Star break, outscoring opponents 17-4 in the process.

Center Jack Eichel, defenseman Shea Theodore, right wings Phil Kessel and Michael Amadio and left wings Paul Cotter, Brett Howden and William Carrier scored for the Knights. Left wing Frank Vatrano and center Isac Lundestrom scored for the Ducks.

Seven Golden Knights had two points.

