66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Knights score touchdown in win over Ducks before Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2023 - 10:20 am
 
Updated February 12, 2023 - 2:36 pm
The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by center Paul Cotter (43) during the first period of ...
The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by center Paul Cotter (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) fights for the puck against Anaheim Ducks d ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) fights for the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Colton White (45) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) takes a fall while fighting for the puck against ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) takes a fall while fighting for the puck against Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans celebrate a goal by the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game ...
Fans celebrate a goal by the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) takes a shot at the goal under pressure from Anahe ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) takes a shot at the goal under pressure from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) reaches for the puck as Anaheim Ducks cente ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) reaches for the puck as Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) and right wing Frank Vatrano (77) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights tied their season high for goals, stomping the Anaheim Ducks 7-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

The Knights improved to 3-0 since the All-Star break, outscoring opponents 17-4 in the process.

Center Jack Eichel, defenseman Shea Theodore, right wings Phil Kessel and Michael Amadio and left wings Paul Cotter, Brett Howden and William Carrier scored for the Knights. Left wing Frank Vatrano and center Isac Lundestrom scored for the Ducks.

Seven Golden Knights had two points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Fontainebleau is biggest hotel project in U.S. but won’t be largest on Strip
Fontainebleau is biggest hotel project in U.S. but won’t be largest on Strip
3
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
4
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
5
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
Is red wine good for your health or not? Cardiologists weigh in
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Golden Knights captain week to week with upper-body injury
Golden Knights captain week to week with upper-body injury
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: All-Star break begins on sour note
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: All-Star break begins on sour note
Golden Knights’ All-Stars get skills competition assignments
Golden Knights’ All-Stars get skills competition assignments
The next Fleury? Knights rookie goaltender gets high praise
The next Fleury? Knights rookie goaltender gets high praise
3 takeaways from Knights’ OT loss: Late goals spoil inspired effort
3 takeaways from Knights’ OT loss: Late goals spoil inspired effort
Knights goalie rips himself: ‘I haven’t been good my last 10 games’
Knights goalie rips himself: ‘I haven’t been good my last 10 games’