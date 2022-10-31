Knights send goaltender on conditioning loan to Henderson

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit is taking another step is his recovery from hip surgery by joining the Silver Knights on a conditioning loan.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit takes a timeout during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit isn’t with the team for the start of a five-game road trip as he takes the next step in his recovery from offseason hip surgery.

The Knights announced Monday that Brossoit has been sent to the Silver Knights on a long-term injured reserve conditioning loan. The 29-year-old hasn’t appeared in a game since March 15. His maximum stay in Henderson is six days or three games, whichever comes last, according to the NHL collective bargaining agreement. The loan can also be extended an additional two games if Commissioner Gary Bettman approves a written request.

The Silver Knights have Friday and Saturday games against Bakersfield and a Tuesday matchup with San Diego.

The Golden Knights will face a decision when Brossoit’s loan is up. Their roster is at the 23-player maximum.

The team — which has the second-best record in the NHL at 8-2 — could attempt to keep Bossoit in Henderson and see if his $2.325 million cap hit passes through waivers. The Knights could also try to send a different player down, though only goaltender Logan Thompson is waiver exempt.

The team might be reluctant to break up its goaltender duo of Thompson and Adin Hill if they keep up their current production. They’ve helped the Knights allow the fewest goals in the NHL (17). Thompson ranks fifth in the league in save percentage (.943) and Hill is sixth (.940).

Brossoit was 10-9-3 with a .895 save percentage with the Knights last year. He is 42-41-8 in his career with a .905 save percentage. Brossoit has more NHL appearances (106) than Thompson (26) and Hill combined (78).

“That’ll be a conversation we’ll have to have,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday. “It won’t be an easy one in terms of decision-making because we are getting solid play from that position. Yet (Brossoit’s) the most experienced one. I don’t know how it’s going to play out. I really don’t.”

