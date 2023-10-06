Knights send prospect to minors before final preseason game

The Golden Knights sent one of their top prospects to Henderson on Friday, reducing their roster to 25 ahead of their final preseason game Saturday at Los Angeles.

Golden Knights center Brendan Brisson (19) attempts a goal against Kings goaltender Jean-Francois Berube (85) while Kings forward Mikhail Maltsev (50) reaches to block during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights sent right wing Brendan Brisson to the American Hockey League on Friday, getting them one step closer to their opening-night roster.

Brisson, the Knights’ 2020 first-round pick, showed growth in his second training camp. He scored two goals in the preseason and showed an increased willingness to battle along the boards for loose pucks. But the Knights have enough forward options in camp that he will begin the season in Henderson.

The team is down to 25 players, two above the NHL limit. The Knights have one preseason game left, against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, before they have to make their final decisions.

