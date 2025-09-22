Knights shut out by Sharks in preseason opener

The Golden Knights primarily played rookies and a few veterans in loss to San Jose.

Golden Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom (30) makes a save against center Mathieu Cataford (8) during rookie camp at City National Arena Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights dropped their preseason opener 3-0 to the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Sunday.

A roster mostly comprised of rookies and a small mixture of veterans couldn’t solve Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, who stopped all 24 shots he faced.

Goaltender Carl Lindbom made 10 saves while making the start in his NHL preseason debut. He split time with Jesper Vikman, who finished with eight saves.

San Jose had goals from defenseman John Klingberg, right wing Jeff Skinner and left wing Tyler Toffoli.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

