Knights shut out Devils in milestone game for veteran defenseman
The Golden Knights shut out the New Jersey Devils and celebrated a major milestone for one of their defenseman Sunday.
The Golden Knights scored twice on the power play in the third period and defeated the New Jersey Devils 2-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.
Defenseman Noah Hanifin had a goal and an assist. Captain Mark Stone also scored for the Knights (36-18-6) in their fifth win in six games.
Goaltender Adin Hill stopped all 24 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season.
Defenseman Brayden McNabb played in his 800th NHL game, while defenseman Zach Whitecloud appeared in his 300th game for the Knights.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
