Knights shut out Devils in milestone game for veteran defenseman

The Golden Knights shut out the New Jersey Devils and celebrated a major milestone for one of their defenseman Sunday.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (8) checks Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad, center, while Devils right wing Stefan Noesen (11) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton and goaltender Jacob Markstrom defend a shot from Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) skates against New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) and defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) pushes New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (28) pressures Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (28) skates past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

New Jersey Devils center Paul Cotter (47) skates against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) checks New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (28) falls while skating against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

The Golden Knights scored twice on the power play in the third period and defeated the New Jersey Devils 2-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Defenseman Noah Hanifin had a goal and an assist. Captain Mark Stone also scored for the Knights (36-18-6) in their fifth win in six games.

Goaltender Adin Hill stopped all 24 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb played in his 800th NHL game, while defenseman Zach Whitecloud appeared in his 300th game for the Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

