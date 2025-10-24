82°F
Knights sign goaltender Hart to 2-year contract, put Stone on LTIR

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart waits for play to resume during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2025 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated October 24, 2025 - 4:45 pm

The Golden Knights signed goaltender Carter Hart to a two-year, $4 million contract Friday.

Hart, 27, previously joined the Knights on a professional tryout deal Oct. 16. He was one of five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior team who were charged with sexual assault in February 2024. All five were acquitted in July.

Hart hasn’t played since January 2024 when he was a member of the Philadelphia Flyers, the team that took him in the second round of the 2016 draft. He went 96-93-29 in six seasons and was the Flyers’ starter the last time they made the playoffs in 2020.

Hart will be eligible to play Dec. 1.

His contract puts the Knights $3.3 million over the upper limit of the NHL’s salary cap. Captain Mark Stone was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday to give the team enough flexibility to sign Hart.

Stone, who is considered week to week with a wrist injury, is eligible to return Nov. 15.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

