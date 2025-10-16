Knights sign goaltender Hart, who was acquitted of sexual assault in July

The Golden Knights have signed goaltender Carter Hart, who was one of five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior team that were acquitted of sexual assault in July.

Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, left, blocks a shot by Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Golden Knights are signing goaltender Carter Hart, the team announced Thursday.

Hart, 27, was one of five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior team that were charged with sexual assault in February 2024. All five were acquitted in July.

Hart was eligible to sign Wednesday, but will not be able to play until Dec. 1. He will start on a professional tryout deal that will turn into an NHL contract.

“The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision,” the Knights said in a statement. “We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward.”

The team did not disclose terms of the deal, but Hart will sign a two-year contract, according to reports.

Hart was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016. He’s 96-93-29 in his NHL career with a .906 save percentage.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

