Knights sign pending free-agent forward to 5-year extension

The Golden Knights signed one of their trade-deadline acquisitions to a five-year contract extension Wednesday.

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) is celebrated as a player of the game against the Florida Panthers following Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights re-signed left wing Ivan Barbashev to a five-year, $25 million contract extension Wednesday.

Barbashev, 27, joined the Knights before the trade deadline and was a key contributor to their first Stanley Cup championship. He was a pending unrestricted free agent. Barbashev had 18 points in 22 games during the playoffs while playing on the first line with center Jack Eichel and right wing Jonathan Marchessault.

The Knights cleared salary-cap space for the extension by trading left wing Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a third-round pick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

