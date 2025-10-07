Knights sign right wing to 2-year contract before season opener

The Golden Knights got an important piece of business done ahead of their season opener, signing right wing Alexander Holtz to a two-year contract.

Golden Knights right wing Alexander Holtz (26) and New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) eye a loose puck during the third period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights took care of an important piece of business before their season began, signing right wing Alexander Holtz to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $837,500.

Holtz, 23, was a restricted free agent but participated in training camp on a professional tryout deal. He performed well in the preseason, scoring one goal while looking much improved defensively.

The Stockholm native will begin the season as the Knights’ 14th forward. Center Cole Schwindt fought for that role in camp but was placed on waivers and claimed by the Florida Panthers on Friday. The Knights will also carry left wing Cole Reinhardt as an extra on their initial roster.

Holtz may need to wait for an injury to get into the lineup. Coach Bruce Cassidy feels he is better suited to a top-nine role than a spot on the fourth line.

The Knights acquired Holtz, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 draft, in a trade with the New Jersey Devils in June 2024. He had 12 points in 53 games with the team last year, as well as 13 points in 16 appearances with the Silver Knights.

