Knights sign Stanley Cup-winning goalie to 6-year extension

The Golden Knights signed Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Adin Hill to a six-year, $37.5 million extension. He is 24-11-4 this season in a career-high 39 starts.

Adin Hill is the guy moving forward.

The Golden Knights signed their No. 1 goaltender to a six-year extension with an average annual value of $6.25 million, the team announced Friday.

Hill, who signed a two-year, $9.8 million extension after helping lead the Knights to the Stanley Cup in 2023, was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 28-year-old is 24-11-4 this season in a career-high 39 starts. He’s coming off his fourth shutout this season Thursday, stopping all 27 shots in a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

