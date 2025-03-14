42°F
Golden Knights

Knights sign Stanley Cup-winning goalie to 6-year extension

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) takes a moment after making a save during an NHL hocke ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) takes a moment after making a save during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) and goaltender Adin Hill (33) celebrate after ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brandon Saad (20) and goaltender Adin Hill (33) celebrate after their team defeated the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets left wing ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets left wing James van Riemsdyk (21) as defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2025 - 7:54 am
 
Updated March 14, 2025 - 8:00 am

Adin Hill is the guy moving forward.

The Golden Knights signed their No. 1 goaltender to a six-year extension with an average annual value of $6.25 million, the team announced Friday.

Hill, who signed a two-year, $9.8 million extension after helping lead the Knights to the Stanley Cup in 2023, was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 28-year-old is 24-11-4 this season in a career-high 39 starts. He’s coming off his fourth shutout this season Thursday, stopping all 27 shots in a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

